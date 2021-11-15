Ellen Marie Gratton of Newton, N.J., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, surrounded by her family at Morristown Medical Center. She was 80.

Ellen was born July 28, 1941, to the late Edson and Dora (Van Syckle) Travis.

A lifelong resident of Newton, Ellen was the manager of the Landmark West Apartment Complex on Swartswood Road for 30 years, retiring in 2016. She enjoyed puzzles, crocheting, spending time with friends and family, Sunday family dinners, and visiting her dear friend Nancy in Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, Ellen was predeceased by her husband, Harry J. Gratton Sr., and her brothers Cornelius W. Travis and Glenn R. Travis.

Ellen is survived by her brothers Harry Travis and Edson A. Travis III; her daughter, Karen VanDuzer and her husband, James; her son Harry Gratton Jr. and his spouse, Kimberly; her grandchildren, Brad Gratton, Alexis VanDuzer, Harry Gratton III, Amanda Gratton, and Marissa Gratton; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

All services are private under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home.