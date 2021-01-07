Eugene Edward Kresge of Branchville, N.J., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Bentley Assisted Living in Branchville. He was 96.

Son of the late Lloyd and Mae Kresge, Eugene was born July 3, 1924, in Stroudsburg, Pa.

Eugene graduated from Stroudsburg High School in 1942. Following graduation, Eugene enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served with the 6th Marine Division, 15th Regiment in World War II. He served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater and participated in action against the enemy in Bougainville, Okinawa, and Guadalcanal. He continued service to his country in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve from 1948-1952. In Jan. 1951 he was called to active duty for the Korean Conflict. Eugene is a life member in the 6th Marine Division Association. He is also a life member of the Sussex County Marine Corps League Detachment 747.

Eugene was employed as a data processing manager at Limestone Products of America in Sparta, N.J., for 25 years, retiring in 1986. Eugene lived in Fredon Township for many years with his family. He was a member of the Fredon Township Council and served as mayor.

He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Kresge. Eugene is survived by his children, E. Gregory Kresge and his wife, Patricia, Pamela Decker and her husband, Thomas, Matthew Kresge and his wife, Sherry; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Along with his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his loving daughter Karen L. Johnson; siblings Gary Kresge, Connie Meyer, and Madeline Mortin.

Visitation was held Dec. 22 at Wood Funeral Home, Branchville. A funeral service was held Dec. 23 at the funeral home. Interment followed at Cherry Lane Church Cemetery, Tannersville, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made go Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, N.J.