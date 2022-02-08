Fred D. Stetzel passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Newton Hospital after a short illness. He was 89.

Born in Viola Center, Iowa, on Oct. 26, 1932, Fred was raised on the family farm and graduated from Viola Center School. Following high school, Fred enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and served proudly from 1952 to 1956. His most cherished moment in service was in providing escort for the Coast Guard Training Cutter, the Eagle, as it toured Europe during his time in service.

Fred met his future wife, Elaine Joyce Cutrona, on a blind date while stationed in New York. They were married May 12, 1957, and together they moved to Ames, Iowa, where he enrolled in Iowa State University and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Business and Marketing. Fred and Elaine started their family while Fred was in school earning his degree.

Fred went to work for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals following his graduation from Iowa State University’s marketing and sales division. After a long career with Pfizer, he then took a position with Hoffman LaRoche as a marketing executive and later with Provimi Veal, also in marketing. Following his marketing career, Fred finished his life’s work as a private consultant for the agricultural pharmaceutical industry, retiring in 2001. He enjoyed his retirement years with his wife, Joyce, dividing their time between Crystal Springs in Hamburg, N.J., and Vero Beach, Fl.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Elaine Joyce; his sons Mark Stetzel, and Greg Stetzel and his wife, Kim; his daughter Sharon Giammetta and her husband, John; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and his sister, Janice Meshek of Des Moines, Iowa.

Services were held Jan. 29 at the Institute for Spiritual Development Church, Sparta, N.J., with burial following in Northern New Jersey Veterans Cemetery, Sparta, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Foundation at giftfunds.stjude.org/Fred_Stetzel.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, N.J.