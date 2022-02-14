Fredie Anthony Moser of Wantage, N.J. passed away peacefully Friday Feb. 4, 2022 at Newton Medical Center. He was 93 years old.

Born and raised in Browndale, Pa., Fredie moved to East Orange, N.J. in 1950. In the 1960s, he raised his family in Lake Parsippany, N.J., where he lived until retiring and moving back to Vandling, Pa. Mr. Moser has been a resident of Wantage since 2014.

Son of the late August and Mary (nee Grazel) Moser, Fredie proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He had a long career, retiring as a maintenance mechanic for Reichold Chemical of Harrison, N.J. A devout member of the St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church Olyphant, Pa., Mr. Moser enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, gardening and the outdoors. He was a talented handyman who was always available to help others.

One of eight siblings, Fredie was predeceased by his beloved wife Anna E. (nee Mazak) Moser in 2014, a son at birth Leonard Moser, his brothers August Jr., Frank and Thomas Moser as well as his sisters Katherine Hauptman, Marion Rayside and Rachael Moser. Surviving are his loving sons Russell J. Moser, and Fred M. and his wife Cynthia Moser, both of Wantage, N.J. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren, Laura and her husband Kyle Rutledge of Montague N.J., and Lucas Moser of Wantage, N.J., as well as his great-granddaughter Emily Rutledge.

A private burial in the Saint Joseph Cemetery Forest City, Pa. was scheduled at the convenience of the family. There will be a celebration of Fredie’s life at a later date.