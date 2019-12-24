George F. Muhs, 88 of Sparta, NJ, passed away on October 18, 2019. George was a purchasing manager for NY Telephone Company and a veteran of the Air Force. He was an avid bowler and an Elks Club member. George also enjoyed the outdoors and loved to dance. George was predeceased by his beloved wife of 42 years Catherine (nee Schmitt). He is survived by his son Robert Muhs and his wife Nancy, son George J. Muhs, loving grandchildren Victoria, Lindsay, and Brendan Muhs and nieces and nephews Kenneth, Stephen, and Michael Johnson, Jackie Shea, and Deborah Carman. George also leaves behind his partner Judy Kramer.

A memorial service will be held at Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871 on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2 – 4 p.m. and 7 – 9 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 3 p.m. with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in George’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project or Parkinson’s Foundation.