Gertrude von Lengerke Kimm died on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Andover Subacute Nursing Home in Andover. She was 98.

Born in Orange, NJ, she lived in Byram Township since 1953.

Mrs. Kimm was the proprietor of Florist On The Square in Hackettstown for over 10 years, prior to retiring in 1988. She served as President of the Byram Township Historical Society, and served on the Byram Township Board of Adjustment. She enjoyed gardening and family activities.

She was predeceased by her husband, Willard Kimm, Sr. and two sisters, Fritza Gordon of Newton and Marie Blaisdell of Red Bank. She is survived by her two sons, Willard Kimm, Jr. and Andrew Kimm; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Services will be private and are under the direction of Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong. Condolences may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com.