Heaven Marie Davenport of Franklin, N.J., unexpectedly passed away due to a tragic house fire on Friday, March 19, 2021, at the family’s home in Franklin. She was 13.

Born on June 19, 2007, in Newton, N.J., Heaven attended Franklin Borough Public School and was currently an eighth-grade student. Heaven was very involved with school and was cheerleader for the Franklin Rams. Everyone loved her at school and she was especially good with younger children. She was awesome with all her cousins and loved spending time with them. Heaven enjoyed camping, going apple picking, singing, dancing, and was known for making videos and taking selfies.

She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Helen Mackerley; her paternal grandfather, Richard Davenport; and her cousin, Brianna Mackerley.

She is survived by her parents, Matthew and Dorothy (Mackerley) Davenport; her siblings, Kayleigh, Justise, and Morgan Houghtaling and Madison, Brylee and Matthew Davenport Jr. (aka “boy”); her maternal grandparents, Robert and Colleen Mackerley; her paternal grandmother, Dawn VanWhy; her aunt, Nanny (Diane Degroat) and her husband, John; her kitty cat, Winters; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, March 24, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, N.J. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home and cremation services will be held privately. Due to New Jersey government health restrictions, attendees will be limited and are required to wear face masks at all times and practice proper social distancing. Virtual services will be available for anyone who would like to view Heaven’s service. The link is tinyurl.com/ywzr6xah.