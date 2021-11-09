Henry J. Boonstra of Oak Ridge, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at his residence with his family by his side. He was 83.

He was born on April 26, 1938 in Paterson, N.J., to the late Lydia (nee Krueger) and Henry Boonstra.

Henry proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963.

He married Theresa (Negrotto) in 1961 and resided in Paterson. In 1962 they moved to Georgia while Henry served in the U.S. Army and where they started their family. They moved again to West Paterson, N.J., and in 1968 they made their last move to Oak Ridge, Nwhere they remained until his passing.

Henry was a police officer for many years with the Jefferson Township Police Department until his retirement in 1997. From 1997 to 2016 Henry volunteered for the Jefferson Township Fire Department as the Fire Police.

While residing in West Paterson, N.J., Henry was the Quater Master for the Royal Aires Drum and Bugle Corp. and while in Oak Ridge, NHenry was a member of the Golden Age Club of Milton.

He will best be remembered for his patriotism and his craftsmanship as a carpenter. In his spare time he enjoyed trains and spending time with his family on cruises and trips to Disney World.

Henry is survived by his beloved wife, Theresa,; his loving children Karen DiTacconi and her husband, Jim, Richard Boonstra, and Stephen Boonstra and his wife, Mollie-Ann; his cherished grandchildren, Ryan Boonstra and his wife, Samantha, Anthony Boonstra and his wife, Nicole, and Tyler and Eliana Boonstra; his cherished great-grandchildren Jackson, Scarlett, and Wyatt Boonstra; and his dear sister Ruthann Rider and her husband, Anthony.

Visitation was held Nov. 4 at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, Newfoundland, N.J. A funeral mass was held Nov. 5 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Oak Ridge. Interment followed at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; Jefferson Township PBA Local 190, 1032 Weldon Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438; Jefferson Township Fire Company #1, 162 Milton Road, PO Box 487, Milton, NJ 07438; or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.