Ila May Vendola of Newton, N.J., died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton. She was 91.

Daughter of the late Joseph and Eva (Sliker) Riddle, she was born in Newton and raised in Andover, N.J., and had been a longtime resident of Sussex County. She was an active member of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Milford, Pa.

She enjoyed knitting, sewing, and gardening.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Vendola, and wife, Diane; daughter, Melissa Brucato and Russell Baldwin; and grandchildren, Erik Vendola and wife, Stephanie, Kimberly Vendola, and Amy Vendola and her fiancé, Patrick Byrne.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dominic, in 2012; and her sisters, Sovenia Vendola and Edna LaBar.

Services and interment are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, N.J.

Memorial donations may be made to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.

Jeffrey S. Clewell of Beach Lake, Pa., passed away Feb. 8, 2020, at home after a long illness. He was 75.

Son of the late Earl E. and Virginia A. Shankweiler Clewell, he was born Nov. 6, 1944, in Bethlehem, Pa.

He graduated from Pen Argyl High School and East Stroudsburg University.

He was a retired history and economics teacher and former assistant football coach for the Jeffersonville-Youngsville Central School District, Jeffersonville, N.Y.

Beside his teaching career, he was an avid reader, fisherman, golfer, and enjoyed watching sports. He was a 37-year member of the Elks Fraternal Organization in Liberty, N.Y. He was a former member of Honesdale Lions Club, Honesdale Golf Club, and Cricket Hill Golf Club.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Janet Korth Eckhoff Clewell; his son, Mark Clewell (Mickey) of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; his daughter, Jennifer Olsen (Raymond) of Callicoon, N.Y., step-son, Scott Eckhoff (Kristen) of Greeley, Pa.; step-daughter Lisa Miller (Gene) of Carbondale, Pa.; grandson, Joseph Clewell; and step-grandchildren, Kayla Eckhoff, Riley Eckhoff, Emma Eckhoff, Zachari Miller, and Gavin Miller.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Clewell.

As per his request, cremation will be held and there will be no public services. Arrangements ae by Hessling Funeral Home, Honesdale, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or the American Cancer Society.