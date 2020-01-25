Jack Turkington , an all-around decent human being, a practical joker and a fiercely loyal pal, died on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Burlington, Vt. Jackie was 27.

He leaves behind his crazy cat, along with his loving family and a bevy of dear friends scattered across the states.

With his good heart, sincere charm and wicked sense of humor, he never sat alone. He loved much in this world, but his troubled soul rarely left his side. He was always up for a road trip or some shenanigans. Tickled at being a Vermont resident, he was especially good at goofing off with friends, teasing his sister and recalling all the hijinks while growing up in Sparta, NJ. His lifelong love of music brought him to many concerts and festivals where he joyfully danced and sang with abandon.

Lucky to call him son and brother and uncle.

In Lieu of flowers, hug your kid, take a friend out to dinner, bring socks to a homeless shelter, check in on a neighbor or give your kitty an extra scritch. You will know what to do and Jack will appreciate whatever you choose.

We promise to give him a glorious send-off, followed by a service in the spring. Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home in Vermont, elmwoodmeunir.net.