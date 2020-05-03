James (Jim) M. McNamara of Hopatcong, N.J. passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 58.

Son of the late Martin and Ann (Raper) McNamara, he was born in Brooklyn on Jan. 31, 1962. He resided in Hopatcong for 30 years.

After earning his bachelor's degree from Montclair State University in 1984, Jim was employed as a sales manager at Emco Plastics in Cedar Grove, N.J.

Jim was very active in his children's lives. He volunteered countless hours in Little League Baseball and Girls Softball, as well as boys and girls youth basketball. He was a passionate New York Giants and New York Mets fan and enjoyed golf, gardening, feeding the birds, and spending time with his fur babies. Jim was a parishioner at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Mount Arlington and a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Jude's in Hopatcong. Most important to Jim was spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by a sister, Catherine Lewis.

Survivors include his wife, Karen (Hoffman); children, Colleen McNamara and Patrick McNamara (DC2 U.S. Navy); sister, Eileen D'Andrea; brothers-in-law, Dennis D'Andrea, James Lewis, James Hoffman, Tony Hoffman, and Ed Hoffman; sisters-in-law, Debra Bogdanowicz, Linda Hoffman, Brenda Morrison, Nidia Hoffman, Josie Hoffman, and Mindy Hoffman; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

