James R. Conklin Sr. of Newton, N.J., died unexpectedly passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at his residence. He was 52.

Born in Sussex, N.J., to Robert and Phyllis (Potter) Conklin, James had lived in Sussex County all of his life. He had been a member of the Sussex United Methodist Church.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert Conklin.

James is survived by his wife of 33 years, Carol (Redner); son, James R. Conklin Jr.; mother, Phyllis Conklin; sister, Sheila Nielson; and brothers, Robert Jr., Harvey, Duane, and Donald Conklin.

Due to the government health restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Check the Pinkel Funeral Home website for updates (pinkelfuneralhome.com).

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex.