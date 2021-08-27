Jeanne H. Current, age 96, of Andover Township, passed away peacefully at home August 22nd surrounded by her loving family.

Jeanne was born March 31, 1925 in Newton, NJ. She was the daughter of Levi Harris and Jennie (Hazen) Harris. In her early years, Jeanne issued drivers licenses for the DMV in Sussex County. She also worked as a secretary for the Sussex Mutual Insurance Company until her marriage to the love of her life Walter in 1946. Jeanne was a loving wife and mother who provided a wonderful warm and inviting home for her family. Her home was filled with the smells of her delicious home cooking and baking, and was a gathering place for friends and family who stopped by to sample her desserts.

She was a founding member of the Andover Township Fire Department Auxiliary and served on the election board for many years. She was an employee as a custodian for Andover Township for a number of years.

Jeanne was predeceased by her husband of 72 years Walter, her grandson Frankie Bucino, Jr. and her son-in-law Frank Bucino, Sr. She is survived by her children, Diane Bucino, Jeanee Mooney (Tim), and Walter Current. She also leaves behind 6 loving grandchildren, Robert (Rachel), Carrie (Dan), Lori, Katie, Walter and Michael and 7 beautiful great-grandchildren, as well as niece Sandra Lyzenga and nephew Robert Harris, and several cousins.

Visitation was held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, NJ. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with interment to follow at Sparta Methodist Presbyterian Cemetery in Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Frank Bucino Jr. Scholarship, Spina Bifida Assoc. of Northeast NY, 123 Saratoga Road, Scotia, NY 12302. Condolences may be offered online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com