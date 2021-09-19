Jeffrey L. Harris 53, of Newton, N.J. passed peacefully at home on Friday September 10, 2021. He was born in Owosso, Michigan, Jeffrey has previously lived in Wayne and Paterson, N.J. before coming to Newton, N.J. in 2002. Jeffrey was the son of Philip Harris & Dorthory Forshee-Harris.

Member of the Teamsters Union, Jeffrey worked for Pepsi for more than 20 years and then for BMA Trucking - Newark, N.J. for more than 5 years.

Jeffrey is survived by his life partner of 22 years - Tracy L. Ashton of Newton, N.J., his sons Christopher L., Michael B. & Cody J. Harris. Also surviving are brothers Scott Harris & wife Rhonda, Troy Harris & wife Alissa & Philip Harris & wife Tamara. Step brother Mark Boyden. Sister Melissa Harris and step sister Pamela Potter & husband Tony. Grandchild Leo C. Harris of Wantage, N.J.

Visitation will be held Wednesday September 15, 2021 from 2-3:30 p.m. with service to follow at the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home 156 Main St. (Route 206) Newton, N.J. Online condolences at www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com