John Slockbower Sr., a lifelong resident of Unionville, N.Y., passed away on July 15, 2020, at Garnet Health Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. He was 79.

Son of the late Earl and Alice (Cosh) Slockbower, he was born Dec. 24, 1940.

He drove a school bus over 30 years, he also worked for Unionville Water and Road Department as well as Pheasant Hill Water Department. He also was a lifetime honorable member of the Minisink Hose Co. in Unionville. He loved sitting on his porch, drinking his coffee, listening to his music, taking care of his flowers, and feeding and watching the birds.

He is survived by his children Cindy Martino of Norwich, N.Y., John Slockbower Jr. and his companion, Jeanmarie Masuck, of Westtown, N.Y., Dawn Hotalen and her husband, Hank, of Sparta, Tenn., Tina Slockbower of Unionville, N.Y., Earl Slockbower and his companion, Lynnea Chasmar, of Montague, N.J., Mike Slockbower and his wife, Nancy, of Wantage, N.J., and Tammy Schleich and her husband, George, of Greenville, N.Y.; sisters, Betty Slockbower of Unionville, N.Y., Nancy Lain of Colesville, N.J., Peggy Baker of Cooperstown, N.Y., and Diane Suhocki of Richfield Springs, N.Y.; brother, Richard Slockbower of Circleville, N.Y.; and his cherished 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Yvonne “Sis” Slockbower, in 2013; a son, Jim Slockbower in 1990; and a sister, Ann Sillings in 2018.

Relatives and friends were received on July 19 at Ferguson Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J. Funeral services were held July 20 at the funeral home. A committal interment service was held at Mt. Salem Cemetery, Wantage Township, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Minisink Hose Co., P.O. Box 372, Unionville, NY 10988.