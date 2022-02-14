Jose R. Brandao of Newton, N.J. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022 following a long illness. He was 64 years old.

Born and raised in Bage, Brazil, Jose came to the United States in 1982 and settled in Union County, N.J. He has been a Sussex County resident for the past twenty years.

Son of the late Antonio and Isabel (nee Rios) Brandao, Jose was a hard-working landscaper in Somerset and Morris Counties. He had also worked in a senior community in East Orange, N.J. where he developed many long-lasting friendships with the residents. A loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to many, Mr. Brandao was a lifelong learner and reader who spoke several languages. He was an adventurous spirit who loved to travel and never needed a map or directions. A talented handyman, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

With a large family in Brazil, Jose is survived by his beloved wife Ingrid (nee Leustek) Brandao of Newton N.J., his twin sons Jason and Joshua Brandao of Newon N.J., his sisters Noemy, Ana and Olga as well as his brothers Jairo and Rubem, all of Brazil.

Private arrangements are being held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jose’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of New Jersey: www.alznj.org. Online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com