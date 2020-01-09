Joseph J. Lorentz, 84, of Sparta, New Jersey and Naples, Florida, passed away on January 8th, 2020. Joe was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 26th, 1935, to Joseph and Cecilia (Mckeown) Lorentz. Joe served as an SP4 in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961, initially as a military policeman, then as the post photographer at Fort Detrick, MD. He started his career as a photographer. He and his wife Cathy owned Glenmar Photographers in Lodi, New Jersey until their retirement.

Joe and his family moved to Sparta in 1982. He loved Lake Mohawk and became very active within the golfing and lake communities. He had a gift for residential, commercial and recreational property development Joe received the "New Good Neighbor" award in 1985 for his restoration and beautification efforts.

Joe led a strong faith based life. He was an active parishioner of Saint Kateri Church and served on the planning and development board for what was then Blessed Kateri Church.

In addition to his many accomplishments, Joe was an avid outdoorsman enjoying many hunting and fishing adventures. He is known to many as trusted friend and adviser and will be lovingly remembered for his generosity as well as for being the “master of the one liners”.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife Cathy of 64 wonderful years, his two daughters; Susan (Lorentz) and her husband Rob Russo of Sparta and Sandra Clark of Wharton; as well as his adoring grandchildren: Robby Russo, Joe Russo, Grace Russo, Meghan Clark, and Alison Clark. He is also survived by his loving siblings, Alyce Sears and Jack (Clare) Lorentz, and sister-in-law Eileen (Rich) Clauser as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed by Jesse, his devoted canine companion.

Visitation will be held at Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, January 13, at 11 a.m. at Saint Kateri Church 427 Stanhope Sparta Rd, Sparta, NJ 07871. Interment will follow at Sparta Cemetery with military honors.