Kenneth J. Masters of Vernon, N.J., and most recently of Maryville, Tenn., peacefully passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. He was 85.

Born in Berwick, Pa., on Feb. 28, 1936, Kenneth was the son of the late Stanley and Amy Whitesell Masters.

Kenneth was raised in Sweet Valley and was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School, Class of 1953. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954-1957 in the 4th Marine Corps Reserve obtaining the rank of Sergeant. Kenneth was honorably discharged and served one year overseas. Kenneth was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps Pistol Team. He was awarded a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal.

After the Marine Corps he moved to Paterson, N.J., and went to night school for engines at Lincoln Tech and worked at the Ford Motor Plant in Mahwah during the day.

He married Catherine Scavone in 1960 in Paterson and after a few years, moved to Vernon to manage a gas station and repair shop. Then he and his brother-in-law, Don Scavone Sr., opened their own station and repair shop in Vernon. Later Kenny and Cathy opened Masters Auto Supplies on Route 94 until their retirement.

His family, hunting, fishing, friends, gambling and enjoying life were the focus of Ken’s 85 years. Kenneth would say, “I have had a wonderful full life, I am a lucky man to have done the things I have accomplished and laughed a lot along the way.”

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Cathy, of 60 years, who passed away exactly six months earlier.

Surviving are his daughters, Beth Killen, of Maryville, Tenn., and Carolyn Moore, of Oxnard, Calif.; grandchildren, Caitlyn and Ty Killen; and Paxton Moore, who were the light of his life.

A celebration of Ken’s life was held Dec. 18 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Alcoa, Tenn., officiated by the Rev. Adam Royal with a U.S. Marine Corps send off. Preparations were provided by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, Maryville, Tenn. Kenneth was laid to rest with his beloved wife in the Columbarium at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Shriners Children’s Hospitals or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital per his request.