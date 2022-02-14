Kristina B. Quinn of Newton, N.J. passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19 2022 following a brief illness. She was 41 years old. Born and raised in Newton, she has been a lifelong resident.

A graduate of Pope John XXIII Regional High School class of 1999, Kristina is predeceased by her paternal and maternal grandparents. Survivors include her daughter Rylee R. Rosado and Rylee’s father Jose Rosado of Bushkill, Pa., Kristina’s father George C. and his wife Aeyeon Quinn of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and her mother Cheryl L. Caggiano of Lafayette, N.J. Also surviving are her brother Michael and his wife Robin Quinn of Myrtle Beach, S.C., her sisters Melissa and her husband Andrew Hodgson of London, England, Mary and her husband Chritopher Zychowski of Anthem, Ariz., Barbara and her husband David Davis of Dover, N.J., her aunt Kathi Williams of Hackettstown, N.J., as well as her many cousins.

