Lynn Ulman-Schnabel, of Vernon, N.J., passed away peacefully among family and friends after a long illness at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. She was 58 years old.

Born to Arthur and Zipporah Ulman in Summit, N.J., while growing up in Bergenfield N.J., she had lived in Roselle Park, N.J. before moving to Vernon Twp., N.J. 17 years ago.

Lynn worked as a payroll clerk for the Bergen County Division of Social Services in Rochelle Park, N.J. for over 30 years. A doting wife and mother, she loved spending time with her friends and family. She loved to spend time on the water, and at the beach at Cape May.

Lynn is predeceased by her step daughter, Kaitlin Schnabel (2022) and her mother Zipporah Ulman, and is the beloved wife for 23 years of Dennis Schnabel of Vernon Twp., N.J.; devoted mother of Michael and Christopher Schnabel both from Vernon Twp., N.J.; dear sister of Daniel Ulman and his wife, Marilyn of Bergenfield, N.J; and beloved aunt to Matt, Joey, and Patty Ulman.

The family received their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Cremation is private.

Memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, would be appreciated.