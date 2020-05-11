Margaret A. Hooey of Frankford Township, N.J., died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Frankford Township. She was 96.

Daughter of the late Michael and Rose (Favorito) Santore, she was born on March 14, 1924, and raised in Garfield, N.J. Margaret’s family moved to the Lake Iliff section of Andover Township when she was a teenager, then moved to Newton, N.J., in the late 1930s. She had been a resident of Frankford Township since 2012. She was a homemaker.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Walter Hooey, in 1974, as well as her sister, Loretta Bosse, and brothers, Arthur and Charles Santore.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Donald L. Hooey and Frances A. Hooey of Ogdensburg, N.J.; and her granddaughters, Lisa Harris of Ogdensburg and Gina Bochkay of Morristown, N.J. Services are private and under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton.