Mary Jo Huff (Nolder) of Vernon Township, N.J., passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. She was 63.

She was born to Richard Nolder and Shirley Davidson in Olean, N.Y., where she was raised and lived before moving to Vernon 35 years ago. Mary Jo worked for several local banks and was currently working as a loan officer at Valley National Bank in Wayne, N.J.

Mary Jo enjoyed the simple things, like relaxing with her husband in the backyard watching the splendor of nature.

Mary Jo is the beloved wife for 30 years of Gary Huff of Vernon; devoted mother of Thomas Previglian of Salamanca, N.Y., Christopher Previglian and his wife, Logan, of Olean, David Previglian and his wife, Jessica, of Stratford, N.J., and Casey McGowan of Pine Island, N.Y.; loving grandmother of Noah, Maggie, Liam, Mary, Daniel, Madison, Grayson and Cooper; and dear sister of Linda Carlson and her husband, Jeff, of Olean, Michael Nolder and his wife, Anita, of The Woodlands, Texas, Michele Coast and her husband, Dan, of Duke Center, Pa., Schelin Davidson of Olean, Nicholas Davidson of Olean, and Donald Nolder of Salamanca, N.Y. She was cherished by many nieces and nephews.

The family received their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon, on Oct. 16. A graveside service was held Oct. 17 at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon Township.