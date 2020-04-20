Myrtel B. Sanders (Berge) of Naples, Fla., formerly of Stanhope, N.J., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Florida. She was 83.

Myrtel worked on the TV line for Samsung in Roxbury, N.J., before her retirement. She was well known for her love of cooking and being there for her family.

She is survived her dear children Robert J. Sanders Jr., Dawn L. McGovern, and Denise Furia; and her cherished grandchildren, Kelsey, Robby, Gavin, Kendall, Sonja, Mia, and Alexa.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, in 2018; and her son Keith in 2000.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not have a formal life celebration at this time. The family will decide how to best honor her memory. Donations in her memory may be made to help end breast cancer at ww5.komen.org/Donate/Donate.html.

Arrangements were made by the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, N.J.