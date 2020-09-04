Nancy C. Pierson of Pompton Plains, N.J., formerly of Bedford, Va., died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. She was 85.

Born in Paterson, N.J., Nancy was the daughter of Theodore and Catherine Pierson. She was raised in Hawthorne, N.J., and graduated from Hawthorne High School in 1935. She went on to pursue a degree in education from Cedar Crest College in Pennsylvania.

Nancy spent her career in education and was most recently employed as a math teacher at Pequannock High School.

Prior to moving to Bedford, N.J., Nancy had lived in Sparta, N.J., where she bred Cairn terriers and Labradors. Nancy had a deep love of animals, and would rescue greyhounds as often as she could.

Nancy moved to Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains ten years ago. She enjoyed crafting, playing bridge, and competing in ping pong during her decade at the community.

She is survived by her siblings, Robert Pierson and Mary Adele Kochan; nieces, Laurie Edson, Karen Graffman, Lin Frisbee, and Beverly Hayes; and nephews, Glenn Kochan and Doug Pierson.

Funeral services will be held privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the ASPCA in Nancy’s memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.