Ora Bailo, 52, of New York, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on July 9, 2021. She worked as a Social Worker for Bowery Missions, New York, NY. The daughter of the late Joan Barr, she was born on Jan. 26, 1969 in San Francisco, CA. She was married to Michael Bailo who preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 2015. Ora leaves behind her children, Sean Bailo of Montague, NJ and Jordan Josselson of Newton, NJ and sister, Cathy Barr of TX. Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at St Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 210 Route 206, Branchville, NJ with Rev. Wayne Varga officiating. Burial followed at Beemerville Cemetery, Wantage, NJ. Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).