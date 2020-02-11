Othelia (“Pat”) Reilly (nee Ludlow) of Vernon, N.J., 90 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. She was 90.

Daughter of Peter and Othelia Ludlow in Keansburg, N.J., she had lived in Harrison, N.J., before moving to Vernon Township, N.J., in 1990.

Pat worked as a salesperson at Hahnes Department Store in Newark, N.J., for several years retiring in 1985. She was a parishioner and Rosary member of Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, Highland Lakes, N.J., a member of the VFW Post 8441 Auxiliary and the Leisure Club of Vernon. Pat was elected Senior of the Year in Vernon in 2016 and she took great joy in volunteering at Milford Manor Nursing Home in West Milford, N.J., and with Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice in Sparta, N.J.

Pat is predeceased by her husband, John J. Reilly Jr., in 2004; and a grandson, Kristopher Kwiecien.

She was the devoted mother of John J. Reilly of Dingman’s Ferry, Pa., Mary Margaret Cassanelli of Vernon Township, N.J., and Colleen Kwiecien of Three Bridges, N.J.; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, N.J., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, Highland Lakes, N.J., at 11 a.m. Cremation will be private. Memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org) would be appreciated.