Patricia Accardi of Sparta, N.J., passed away at home unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. She was 69.

Pat was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Eugene and Helen Accardi. A graduate of New Dorp High School and Richmond College, she loved her powder blue VW beetle, Joni Mitchell, and pottery making, but nothing more than Frank, her husband of 37 years.

Pat is also survived by her siblings, Gene Accardi (Meghan) of Tom’s River, N.J., Joan Accetturi (John) of Warwick, N.Y., Robert Accardi (Colleen) of Staten Island, N.Y., sister-in-law Lillian Barker (Stephen) of Otis, Mass.; her Aunt Kay; Uncle Larry; and many loved cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, family members and friends who spanned the decades....a testament to Pat’s kind and gentle heart.

A Celebration of Pat’s Life will be planned at a later date.