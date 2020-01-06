Paul A. Murray (PopPop), 81 of Ogdensburg, NJ passed away on December 29, 2019. Paul was born in Harrisburg, PA and was a resident of Ogdensburg since 1968. Paul served in the United States Army and National Guard for 30 years. He was a Union Carpenter for Local 620 for 30 years. He was a member of the Masonic Harmony Lodge Local #8 and the Franklin American Legion.

Paul is predeceased by his daughter Tanya Lee Murray and son, Paul Ray Murray. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Marilyn Doreen Murray, his loving children Geary Murray, Tonya Murray, Tammy Taylor, Rodney Murray and his wife Vicki, and Theresa Murray. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Andrew and Derrek Taylor of Virginia, Lana Varcadipane of Ogdensburg, Madison and Kyle Ryder of Franklin, Lacey Marzan of Digmans Ferry, PA and Lindsey Pagano of Allentown and his dedicated dog, Adrianne.

Visitation was held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Goble Funeral Home 22 Main ST., Sparta, NJ 07871.

The Masonic Lodge performed a service at 5:30 p.m.. Interment was held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Sparta Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to the Ogdensburg First Aid Squad, 8 Willis Ave., Ogdensburg, NJ 07439.