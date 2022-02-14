Ralph Thomas Bonard

Bonard, Ralph Thomas Sr. of Newton, N.J. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family the evening of Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Twp., N.J. He was 74 years old.

Born and raised in the Oranges, Ralph had also lived in Hopatcong for many years before moving to Newton.

Son of the late Ralph Peter and Susan (nee Peabody) Bonard, he was a graduate of Clifford Scott High School Orange, N.J. class of 1966. Ralph proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He had a long career as a talented graphic artist and retired from Picatinny Arsenal after 28 years. A hard working and dedicated man, Mr. Bonard began working after his retirement with Kohls Department Stores both in Succasunna, N.J. and Newton, N.J., where he was working until recently.

A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend of many, Ralph loved spending time with his cherished family and his beloved pets. A loyal New York Yankees and Jets fan, Ralph also enjoyed his 1965 Mustang Fastback.

Mr. Bonard was predeceased by his mother-in-law Mildred Coraggio in 2009. He is survived in life by his loving wife of 49 years Susan M. (nee Thuro) Bonard, his son Ralph Jr. of Ogdensburg N.J., his daughter Jennifer Abby Bonard of Ogdensburg N.J, and his three grandchildren Evin Cooper, Andrew and Zack Bonard. Also surviving are his brother Thomas Bonard, his sisters Susan Hoskins and Mary Bonard, as well as his brother-in-law Gary and his wife Patti Thuro and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home: #156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton, N.J. Funeral services in the funeral home will be Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. followed by interment and Military Honors in the Saint Thomas of Aquin Roman Catholic Cemetery in Ogdensburg, N.J.