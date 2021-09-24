Raymond “Skip” Coursen Haggerty, Jr., age 76, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at home while surrounded by his family. Born on January 30, 1945, in Sussex to the late Raymond and Sally (Hefley) Haggerty, Skip was raised in Wantage. He was a 1963 graduate of Sussex High School. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served on the front lines in the Vietnam War for 13 months starting September 1, 1965. Upon his return to the states, Skip served his last 9 months of his 4 years in Quantico, Virginia. He was honorably discharged as Corporal from the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines India Company. Skip had been employed for the United States Postal Service in Sussex for 16 years before his retirement. He was an avid outdoors man and loved fishing, trapping and hunting. Skip belonged to many sportsman clubs; including the North American Hunting Club, was a lifetime member of the NRA and the Sussex Elks Lodge. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Haggerty) Bongiorno and her husband Paul of Byram and Danielle (Haggerty) Quayle and her husband Richard of Frankford; his son, Darren Haggerty of Wantage; his brothers, James Haggerty and his wife Dorothy and Warren Haggerty and his wife Colleen; seven grandchildren, Lindsey and Ryan Bongiorno, Aiden and Dylan Quayle, and Tegan, Tanner and Easton Haggerty; and his nieces and nephews. Friends paid their respects to the family on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Services and military honors was held at 4 p.m. after the visitation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Skip’s memory to ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or donations@alsa-national.org. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.