Robert Charles Venable

Robert (“Robbie”) Charles Venable of Hamburg, N.J., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. He was 46.

Robbie was born Jan. 3, 1975, in Newton, N.J.

Robbie spent his life doing residential construction. He could often be found in his parents’ workshop wood working, building or fixing something. He had such a talent working with wood. Robbie had a huge heart and would do anything for his family and friends. Underneath his rough exterior and dry sense of humor was a truly great guy. His favorite pastime was hunting and fishing.

The last few years Robbie struggled with back pain and multiple surgeries. Although we are left with incredible sorrow, we are comforted in the fact that he is no longer in pain.

Robbie is preceded in death by his father, Frank Edward Venable.

Robbie is survived by his mother, Mardella (Martin) Venable of Hamburg; sisters Laurie Struble, Bonnie Venable and her husband, Ray, all of Edgewater, Fla., Jessica Leahy and husband, John, of Green Township, N.J.; brother Eddie Venable and his wife, Cheryl of Vernon, N.J.; and nieces and nephews Ashley Obolensky and her husband, Alex, Kyle Struble and his wife, Sam, Josh Struble and wife, Lynnette, Ryan Rowan, and Tanner Leahy. He also leaves behind many cousins and close family friends.

Robbie’s celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin, N.J.