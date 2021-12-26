Rose F. Palumbo

Rose Francis (Simonetti) Palumbo of Bethlehem, Pa., (formerly of Hopatcong, N.J.) was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on Dec. 17, 2021, at age 86.

She was the daughter of the late Rocco V. and Rose A. (Morano) Simonetti. She was the loving wife, the late Donald L. Palumbo.

The simplest pleasures in life like fine dining, conversation, and friends, brought great joy to Rose. She was an exceptional cook and loved family gatherings, especially spending time with her grandchildren. During her quiet time Rose enjoyed reading, word puzzles, listening to music and in her later years watching golf on TV. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met. Her smile lit up a room and her laugh put everyone at ease.

Rose’s sense of fashion and signature styles through the decades were admired and will be remembered by all. Her devotion and belief in God helped sustain her after losing her beloved husband, in 2015 and will help sustain her family now. While Rose’s primary occupation was homemaker, she touched and enriched the lives of many with various jobs she held throughout her life most notably: Fotomat, clerk for the town of Hopatcong, babysitting for Lowenstein Law firm and most recently volunteering at My Sister’s Closet.

She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Donald Palumbo and his partner, Lee Ellison of Hardyston, N.J.; daughter, Christine (Palumbo) Ciaccio and husband, Luke of Bethlehem, Pa.; grandchildren, Gina M. Knudsen and her husband, Thomas of Washington, N.J., Gabriella R. and David L. Ciaccio of Bethlehem, Pa., Clair Palumbo Valentino; and many beloved cousins and friends.

Rose was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph J. Simonetti.

Visitation was held on Dec. 21 and 22 at the Connell Funeral Home, Bethlehem, Pa., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Notre Dame Catholic Church, Bethlehem.

Burial was held at Union Cemetery in Hackettstown, N.J. A repast was not be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to My Sister’s Closet, 3400 Bath Pike #103, Bethlehem, PA 18017.