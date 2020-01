Ruth O. Riker, 96, of Oak Ridge, New Jersey passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019. Ruth was born in Wanaque, NJ, was a graduate of Butler High School in Butler, New Jersey and was a longtime resident of Oak Ridge, NJ. She worked many years as a cook for the Jefferson Township School District. Ruth was a member of the American Legion, Post 423, in Milton, NJ. She was an avid reader and crossword puzzle player.

Ruth is predeceased by her beloved husband Wesley Riker. She is survived by her devoted son Wesley A. Riker; devoted grandmother of Lynn Mullener, Stephanie Riker and Lesley Riker and loving great grandmother of Taryn, Nicholas and Cheyenne.

Friends were invited to visit on Tuesday, January 31, at the Milton United Methodist Church, 316 Dover-Milton Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438. A funeral service was held on Tuesday at the church. Burial followed at Milton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to: Milton First Aid Squad, 45 Milton Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438 or Jefferson Township Fire Department, 162 Milton Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.

SEND FLOWERS