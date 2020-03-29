Sandra Lea Fisher (nee Wiss) of Budd Lake, N.J. passed away unexpectedly at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was 82.

Daughter of Simon and Beatrice Wiss in Queens, N.Y., she had lived in Teaneck, N.J., before moving to Budd Lake many years ago.

Sandra was a secretary for AT&T in Parsippany, N.J., for many years. She was very active with the Mount Olive Senior Center and the Mount Olive Library.

Sandra was predeceased by her husband, Sheldon Fisher, in 1987.

She was the devoted mother of Dean Fisher and his wife, Catherine, of Bolton Landing, N.Y., Scott Fisher and his wife, Lori. of Greensboro, N.C., and Ilene Sargent and her husband, Scott of Wantage Twp., NJ. Loving grandmother of Stacy, Erin, Rob, Beth and Eric. Cherished great grandmother(GiGi) of Shawn, Owen and Anthony. Dear sister of Rochelle Wasserman of Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

Private cremation services were by Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Sussex, N.J. A celebration of Sandra’s Life will be scheduled for a later date.

Memorial gifts to Make A Wish, New Jersey, would be greatly appreciated.