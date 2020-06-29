Susan E. Gall of Lafayette, N.J., passed away at Newton Medical Center on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was 74.

Born in Passaic, N.J., to the late Warren and Helen Kraft, Susan had lived in Garfield, N.J., before moving to Sussex County five years ago. She had been employed by the Garfield Board of Education as a teacher assistant before her retirement. Susan loved her family and enjoyed spending her time with them. Her grandchildren brought her the greatest joy and were the most important part of her life.

Susan is survived by her son, Michael Gall and his wife, Dana of Lafayette; brother, Thomas Kraft and his wife, Maureen, of Ponte Vedra, Fla.; grandchildren, Grace, Lincoln, and Jackson; sister-in-law, Betty Kraft of Florida; brother and sister-in-law, John and Audrey Gall of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Christine Gall; brother, Warren Kraft; and sister, Gladys Pilling.

Graveside funeral services were held June 29 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 1 Outwater Lane, Saddle Brook. Funeral services were made by Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J.