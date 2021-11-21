The Rev. Dr. David R. Aaronson of Charlotte, N.C., and formerly of Sparta, N.J., entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. He was 94.

David was born in Trenton, N.J., on Sept. 15, 1927, the son of Edward and Margaret Lewis Aaronson. He married Ms. Sue Ruth Grover and they were married 56 years.

He was a graduate of Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill., and Princeton Theological Seminary, Princeton, N.J. David’s first pastorate was the Harmony Presbyterian Church, Phillipsburg, N.J., 1950-1958. He was then called as pastor of Calvary Presbyterian Church, Newburgh, N.Y., where he served for 12 years. He then became Senior Pastor of The First Presbyterian Church, Sparta, where he pastored for 23 years.

David served on various boards in both Ecumenical and Community programs during his life, most notably was as founding secretary/treasurer of Knoll Heights Village, a senior housing project sponsored by the Sparta Ecumenical Council of Churches. David retired in 1992 as Pastor Emeritus from First Presbyterian Church in Sparta, and together he and Sue moved to the Charlotte, N.C., area. During his retirement, he continued serving in other pastoral capacities and community programs. David enjoyed gardening, traveling, theatre, reading, and singing. Most of all, David loved time spent with family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Kevin Aaronson of Dingman’s Ferry, Pa.; his daughters, Karen (late husband, Jeffrey) Slack of Cary, N.C., and Kathy (husband, Kurt) Fruendt of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Rebecca and David (wife Leah) Slack, and Rachel (husband, Timothy) Sawyer, Sarah (husband, Andrew) Sadler and Aaron Fruendt; great-grandchildren, Bailey Slack, Talmage Sadler, Nathan Sawyer and Palmer Sadler. He is further survived by his sister Jeanne Undy of Bethesda, Md.; as well as nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Ruth Aaronson, in 2006, and by his son-in-law Jeffrey Slack in 2014.

David’s family has given the family of Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home the privilege of caring for him and for them. A service celebrating his life was held at New City Church, Charlotte, N.C., on Nov. 20. At a later date, David’s cremated remains will be returned to New Jersey where he will be placed to rest next to his wife, in the columbarium of First Presbyterian Church in Sparta. To view the services remotely, log in at newcity.us/eventstream. Please note the link will not be active until 10 minutes before the service.

The family requests that any memorial gifts be made in memory of Rev. Dr. David Aaronson to Hospice & Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave, Charlotte, NC 28226, or to the Educational Trust Fund Scholarship, The First Presbyterian Church, 32 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871.