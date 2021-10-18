Therese M. Loyas, 62, of Andover, NJ entered into rest on Thursday, October 14, 2021 after a long illness at Woodland Rehabilitation in Andover, NJ.

Therese was born April 7, 1959 in Warwick, NY, the daughter of Stanley W. Loyas and Gladys J. (Slesinski) Loyas.

She was employed with Thompson Materials, NJ as an Office Manager, Accountant, and CPA.

She was a sweet, caring person and will be missed by all. Her sense of humor will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her sister, Brigid Gorczynski of Middletown, NY; brothers, Joseph Loyas and wife Barbara of New Hampton, NY and David Loyas and wife Helene of New Hampton, NY; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Stanley and Gladys Loyas.

A Private Graveside Service and Burial to Celebrate her life will be held 10:00 am on Monday, October 18, 2021 at St John’s Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc.,

