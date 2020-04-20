Thomas Anthony Daniels of Hopatcong, N.J., passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Pocono Medical Center in Stroudsburg, Pa. He was 82.

He was born on Nov. 8, 1937, in Orange, N.J., to the late Thomas and the late Francis (Dibiasi) Daniels.

Thomas was an exhibits specialist at Picatinny Arsenal, where he worked for many years before retiring. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a longtime resident of Hopatcong. He enjoyed helping with Toys for Tots and watching old time war movies.

He is survived by his devoted children, Russell, Allen, Cheryl, Louis and Christopher; his cherished grandchildren, Crystal, Shaun, Danielle, Joshua, Michael, Nicole, Michael, Samantha, and Emily; his brother, Richard; aunt, Rita Dibiasi; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Due to restrictions, the family is holding services privately at this time. Thomas was buried at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, N.J.

Memorial donations may be made to help find a cure for Alzheimer's disease or diabetes.

Arrangements were made by the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, N.J.