Timothy James Donofrio, 54 years old, passed away unexpectedly at Beth Israel Hospital, Newark, NJ on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Born to Joseph and Marjorie Donofrio in Denville, NJ, he had lived in Barry Lakes and Rockaway before moving to the Cliffwood Lake section of Vernon Twp., NJ 26 years ago.

Tim was owner and operator of American Dream Home Restoration and most recently worked for Brandt Hospitality Group of North Dakota. Tim was a hard worker and enjoyed time with friends and family. He was active in the local pool leagues based out of Koz’s in Franklin, NJ.

Tim is the beloved husband of Lisa DeVries of Cliffwood Lake, NJ. Devoted father of Ashley DeVries of Newton, NJ, Daniel DeVries of Vernon, NJ and Olivia Donofrio of Vernon, NJ. Loving grandfather of Zachary, Trey and Gabriel. Dear brother of Mike Donofrio of Rockaway, NJ, Jeff Donofrio of North Logan, UT and Kathy McGovern of Allentown, PA. Brother in law of Jack DeVries, Robin DeVries and Kimberly Talt all of Vernon, NJ. Cherished son in law of Trudy DeVries of Hoboken, NJ. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94(1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 4-8 PM. Cremation will be private.