William H. Gettler of Wantage Township, N.J., passed away at his residence on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. He was 82.

William was born on Nov. 2, 1939, in Erie, Pa., to Henry C. and Lillian I. (Landells) Gettler. William was the husband of Prescilla (Precy) (DeGuzman) Gettler; father of William H. Gettler and his wife, Kerri, and Patricia Ann Gettler; a sister, Lillian I. Petti and her husband, John; a sister-in-law, Shirley Gettler; aunt, Masako (Fujimaki) Gettler; and his six grandchildren.

William was predeceased by his brother, Henry C. Gettler ;and his identical twin brother, Charles L. Gettler.

Bill was a member of Troop 302 Belleville Boy Scouts. He graduated from Belleville High School and lettered in track. He received a certificate in mechanical design from Newark College of Engineering’s evening school. He attended undergraduate classes at Newark College of Engineering and then attended County College of Morris.

Bill was employed as an engineering manager by two different New Jersey Corporations. He received Plant Manager of the Year by the Morris County Chapter of the American Institute of Plant Managers. In the 1950s Bill became a cadet in the Newark Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, the USAF’s civilian auxiliary. He was promoted to be Cadet Commander and served as a senior member for a total of 20 years. In 1959 Bill was accepted into the Aviation Cadet Program (pilot training) of the USAF. Bill was a veteran from the United States Air Force. Bill will be remembered for his unwavering love for these United States and for our Constitution as written by our forefathers. He also enjoyed gardening.

Relatives and friends were received at the Ferguson Funeral Home, Sussex, N.J., on Jan. 20, Graveside services followed at Mount Salem Cemetery, Wantage Township.