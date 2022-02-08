William Patrick McCarthy of Newton, N.J., passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Bristol Glen of Newton following a long illness. He was 88.

Son of the late Patrick and Helen (nee O’Kelly) McCarthy, he was brn in Brooklyn, N.Y. William grew up in Rego Park, N.Y. He had lived many years in Lake Mohawk before moving to Newton recently.

William had a long career as a typographer with Skilcraft Corp of Manhattan, N.Y. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother and uncle, Mr. McCarthy enjoyed flyfishing and reading. He was also a very knowledgeable American history buff.

In September 2020, William was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joan E. (nee Maguire) McCarthy, as well as his sister Eileen McCaffrey in 2008.

Survivors include his loving daughters Deirdre A. and her husband, Melville C. Osborne of Sparta, N.J., and Maura McCarthy of Reston, Va. Also surviving are his three cherished grandchildren as well as his two nieces, Joanne Harris and Patricia Iazzetti.

A Memorial Mass in the Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church Newton will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, Newton.