Pastor Samuel Giresi of Byram Township, N.J., died on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Newton Memorial Hospital in Newton, N.J. He was 79.

Son of the late John and Grace Giresi, he was born in Jersey City, N.J.

He lived in Byram Township for 24 years.

Pastor Giresi was pastor of General Assembly Church of Firstborn/House of Mercy Mission in Newark, N.J.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pastor Matilda Giresi; daughter Matilda Novoa; sons, John (Nina) and Anthony (Jeannine) Giresi; grandchildren, Melinda Landati, Matthew Giresi, Samuel Novoa, Christopher Novoa, Brittany Giresi, Samantha Hopping, Mackenzi Giresi, and James Giresi; great-grandchildren, Giovanni, Luke, Max, and Carter Elijah; and brother, John Giresi.

He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Grace Roselle; brother, Theodore Giresi; daughter Mary Grace Landati; and son-in-law, Ricardo Novoa.

Due to current public health and safety regulations, all services were private with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to House of Mercy Mission, P.O. Box 735, Andover NJ 07821.