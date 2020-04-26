Richard J. Ricco Sr. of Hopatcong, N.J., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, at home. He was 70.

Richard was born on June 24, 1949, in Jersey City, N.J., to the Late Vincent and Frances (nee Caroselli) Ricco.

Richard was a veteran on the U.S. Army National Guard and served as a sergeant. He was activated during the Newark, N.J., riots.

Richard was employed in the trucking and sanitation industries for many years before retiring. He enjoyed hunting, trucks, cars, playing cards, and visiting casinos.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie Ricco; children, Richard J. Ricco Jr., Suzanne Taylor and her husband, Robert, and Lorianne Davis and her husband, Dan; grandchildren, Richard "RJ" Ricco, Casey Davis, Michael Ricco, and Molly Davis; nephews, Vinny Ricco, Chris Ricco, and Marc Ricco; and sister-in-law Barbara Ricco.

He was predeceased by his brother Vincent Ricco.

Due to the restrictions of "social distancing," Richard's services are being held privately at this time with a memorial service to be held at a later date.