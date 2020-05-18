Sylvia Pandiscia of Newton, N.J., passed away peacefully, joining her beloved husband and son, on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was 98.

Daughter of the late Michael and the late Adele (Sanzo) Giglio, she was born on Aug. 6, 1921, in the Bronx. She was a seamstress.

Sylvia enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and preparing wonderful family meals.

She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo; devoted mother of Michael and his wife, Deborah, and the late Dominick Pandiscia; dear mother-in-law of Maryann Pandiscia; cherished grandmother of Christina Grasso (Jack), Dominic Pandiscia, Anne Marie DeForge (Mark), Anthony Pandiscia (Dana), and Edward Pandiscia (Doreen), and loving great-grandmother of 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family held Sylvia's interment privately. She was laid to rest with her husband, Angelo, in the Stanhope Union Cemetery, Mt. Olive Township. Arrangements were by Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, Landing.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7 Ridgedale Avenue, Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 (cancer.org).