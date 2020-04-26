Tammy Ann deHagara of Hopatcong, N.J., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at home. She was 54.

Tammy was born on Sept. 17, 1965, in Passaic, N.J., to Orlie and the Geraldine (Day) Parker.

She was employed by RoNetco Shop-Rite in Netcong, N.J., for many years.

Tammy was inspired by opening her arms to others and helping everyone around her. She was interested in cooking new meals as it was a secret passion of hers. Tammy was also capable of shedding light on any situation that arose. This gave laughter and smiles to aid in the light at the end of the tunnel. She volunteered at the Elks Lodge #782 in Mount Arlington but most importantly, Tammy loved spending time with her cherished family and many dear friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie deHagara; son, Shawn deHagara; brother, John Parker; half-sister, Danielle Parker; step-sister, Colleen Kieffer-O'Neil; and too many dear friends to mention.

Due to the restrictions of "social distancing," the family has chosen to hold Tammy's Services privately at this time. All services are entrusted to and under the care of the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, N.J.. For memorial donations, visit bit.ly/3cNKEIL.