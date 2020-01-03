Sussex County Miners to hold tryouts in January

The 2019 Can-Am League Regular Season Champion Sussex County Miners announce there will be two open tryout camps. The first camp will be held inside Champions Way Sports Academy located at the Skylands Stadium Sports Complex on Jan. 20, 2020 and the second camp will happen at Skylands Stadium on April 16-17. Information on these camps can be found by going to http://sussexcountyminers.com/tryouts/.

“If there are two things I’ve learned from this game, it’s there’s no such thing as an “off-season”; and you should always be looking for talent,” Miners manager Bobby Jones said. “You never know where a good ballplayer can come from and I’m always cognizant about looking in our backyard. So if you think you have what it takes to be a Miner, then come on out and show us what you got.”

Participation in the Champions Way Sports Academy (Monday, Jan. 20) tryout camp will cost $100 online and $125 for walk-ups and registration will begin at 8 a.m.. Tryouts for pitchers and catchers will take place at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for position players.The Skylands Stadium tryout camp will cost $150 online and $175 for walkups. Walk-up registration will be at 8 a.m. and the tryouts will begin at 9 a.m..

Player skills will happen on Thursday, April 16 and game/scrimmage evaluations will take place on Friday, April 17.

Notable signings from past tryout camps include left-handed relief pitcher Alex Demchak and catcher Brian Mayer. A Boca Raton, Florida native, Demchak was signed by the Miners in 2017 after playing two years at Florida International University He spent two seasons with the Miners and was signed by the Boston Red Sox organization on Aug. 15, 2018 and finished the year with the Lowell Spinners (New York-Penn League, Short Season Single-A), Demchak split the 2019 season with the Greenville Drive (South Atlantic League, Single-A) and Salem Red Sox (Carolina League, Single-A).

Hailing from Brick, NJ, Mayer was also signed by the Miners in 2017 after playing four seasons at the University of Delaware. After spending 2018 in the Frontier League with the Lake Erie and Gateway Grizzlies, he briefly returned to the Miners last season as well as playing in the Atlantic League for the Lancaster Barnstormers and New Britain Bees.

About the Sussex County MinersThe Sussex County Miners are New Jersey’s newest professional baseball team. The Miners play a 96-game season in the newly formed Frontier League from May through September. Established in 2015, the Miners spent five seasons in the Can-Am League and captured the league championship in 2018 and won back-to-back regular-season crowns in 2018 and 2019.

Their home games are played at Skylands Stadium, one of the premier sports and entertainment venues in North Jersey. Conveniently located in the heart of Sussex County, the Skylands Stadium Sports Complex includes a 4,200-seat stadium, the all-new 17,000-square foot indoor climate-controlled Champions Way Sports Academy, a 3-acre play and party area, an 80-seat full-service restaurant – the only of its kind in all minor league baseball - and a spacious parking lot.

Along with baseball, Skylands Stadium hosts numerous events including food truck festivals, beer festivals, comedy nights, concerts, stunt spectaculars, boat shows, light shows, and holiday extravaganzas, as well as private and corporate functions.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 973-383-7644.