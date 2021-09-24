United Way’s Honey Open golf event helps ALICE

Eighty area women took part in the annual United Way Honey Open Golf Outing on Sept. 13 at the Farmstead Golf & Country Club.

The women’s-only golf event, which raised nearly $24,000, was focused on helping ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) and households in poverty — those struggling to afford the basics even before the pandemic and Hurricane Ida hit.

Hosted by United Way Women United, this event honors the legacy of tournament founder Helen “Honey” Ackerman, a former Sussex County clerk who believed in helping those in need.

Women United engages philanthropic women throughout the year in volunteer, fundraising and advocacy efforts to help ALICE and those in poverty throughout the region get on a path to financial stability.

The golf event raises critical funds for United Way’s work across the region to improve life for ALICE. Despite working hard, ALICE essential workers live paycheck to paycheck, unable to afford life’s basics. United Way is working toward a future where ALICE can afford to save for an emergency, access health care and give their children the right start in life.