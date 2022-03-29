Guardsman Joshua Rodriguez receives promotion

New York Guardsman Joshua Rodriguez from Newton, N.J., who is assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, received a promotion to the rank of specialist on Feb. 3, 2022.

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announced the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.

These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.