Newton. Victoria Kunesch of Newton, N.J., has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of the South for the Spring 2021 term.

To earn a place on Sewanee’s Dean’s List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale. Victoria Kunesch is the daughter of Elizabeth & Ian M. Kunesch of Newton (07860).