We asked the town and county candidates: What are the most pressing issues, and how would you handle them?

The Township Journal asked the candidates in competitive races for Sussex County County commissioner, Byram Township mayor and council, and Stanhope Borough council to submit a statement of 400 words that includes their response to the question: What are the most pressing issues facing the county, township, or borough, and how would you address them?
Byram Township
In Byram, the mayor is running for re-election:
Alexander Rubenstein (Working Together To Benefit Byram)
Two candidates are challenging him:
Michael Dennehy (Taxpayer First, Byram Forward)
Daniel Rafferty (Conservative With Experience)
For township council, one incumbent is running for re-election:
Harvey S. Roseff (Respect for the Taxpayer)
He has a challenger:
Gregory Smith II
Stanhope Township
In Stanhope, three candidates are competing for two open seats, each for a three-year term:
Challenger Najib Iftikhar (Democrat)
Incumbent William Thornton (Republican)
Incumbent Eugene M. Wronko (Republican)
Two candidates are competing for one unexpired term of one year:
Challenger Owen John Newson (Democrat)
Incumbent Mike Vance (Republican)
Sussex County
There are two open county commissioner seats, each with a three-year term:
Republican Dawn Fantasia is running for re-election
Republican Chris Carney was appointed to fill a vacancy is is now running for a full term
Democrat Scott Paul, challenger
Democrat Mike Vrabel, challenger
